K K Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of K K Fincorp rose 250.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1333.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.430.0386.05-100.000.37-0.020.37-0.020.350.10

