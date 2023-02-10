K K Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1333.33% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of K K Fincorp rose 250.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1333.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.430.03 1333 OPM %86.05-100.00 -PBDT0.37-0.02 LP PBT0.37-0.02 LP NP0.350.10 250
