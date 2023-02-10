Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 49.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 32.89 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 49.26% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 32.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.32.8934.815.7210.282.163.931.863.601.372.70

