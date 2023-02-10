JUST IN
Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 49.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 32.89 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 49.26% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 32.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.8934.81 -6 OPM %5.7210.28 -PBDT2.163.93 -45 PBT1.863.60 -48 NP1.372.70 -49

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

