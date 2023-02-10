Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 423.91 croreNet profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises reported to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 45.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 423.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 357.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales423.91357.22 19 OPM %17.8117.31 -PBDT52.0740.75 28 PBT11.30-0.63 LP NP7.54-45.78 LP
