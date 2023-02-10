Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 2.34% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 44.96% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalyani Steels Q3 PAT down 9% YoY to Rs 39 crore
Globe Commercials standalone net profit declines 30.16% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 43.97% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 8.65% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 34.74% to Rs 85.25 croreNet profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 2.34% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.74% to Rs 85.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales85.2563.27 35 OPM %3.372.24 -PBDT1.781.62 10 PBT1.671.53 9 NP1.251.28 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU