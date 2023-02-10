Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 2.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.74% to Rs 85.25 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 2.34% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.74% to Rs 85.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.85.2563.273.372.241.781.621.671.531.251.28

