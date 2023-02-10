JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 2.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.74% to Rs 85.25 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 2.34% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.74% to Rs 85.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales85.2563.27 35 OPM %3.372.24 -PBDT1.781.62 10 PBT1.671.53 9 NP1.251.28 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU