Business Standard

Dynavision standalone net profit declines 2.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 1.93 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 2.26% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.931.88 3 OPM %80.8380.85 -PBDT1.701.74 -2 PBT1.661.71 -3 NP1.301.33 -2

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

