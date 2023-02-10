Dynavision standalone net profit declines 2.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 1.93 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 2.26% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.931.8880.8380.851.701.741.661.711.301.33

