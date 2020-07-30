K K Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 8.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of K K Fincorp rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.38% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.41% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.220.130.250.2777.2769.2320.0044.440.190.150.320.350.190.150.320.350.130.120.290.32

