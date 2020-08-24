National Stock Exchange Of India standalone net profit declines 21.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 38.77% to Rs 839.13 crore

Net profit of National Stock Exchange Of India declined 21.25% to Rs 268.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 341.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.77% to Rs 839.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 604.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.27% to Rs 1560.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1389.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 2832.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2450.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

839.13604.692832.432450.4451.4151.1063.1864.61424.05517.752187.082161.44389.16488.922054.682043.37268.61341.081560.461389.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)