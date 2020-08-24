National Stock Exchange Of India standalone net profit declines 21.25% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.77% to Rs 839.13 croreNet profit of National Stock Exchange Of India declined 21.25% to Rs 268.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 341.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.77% to Rs 839.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 604.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.27% to Rs 1560.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1389.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 2832.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2450.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales839.13604.69 39 2832.432450.44 16 OPM %51.4151.10 -63.1864.61 - PBDT424.05517.75 -18 2187.082161.44 1 PBT389.16488.92 -20 2054.682043.37 1 NP268.61341.08 -21 1560.461389.87 12
