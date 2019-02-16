Kachchh Minerals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Kachchh Minerals reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.320.12 167 OPM %50.00-50.00 -PBDT0.16-0.06 LP PBT0.15-0.08 LP NP0.15-0.08 LP
