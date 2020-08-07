Kajaria Ceramics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.35% to Rs 277.56 croreNet loss of Kajaria Ceramics reported to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 51.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.35% to Rs 277.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 699.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales277.56699.99 -60 OPM %-2.7315.14 -PBDT-8.33106.73 PL PBT-33.5580.91 PL NP-27.1051.01 PL
