Emami standalone net profit declines 18.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.16% to Rs 434.59 croreNet profit of Emami declined 18.62% to Rs 67.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 82.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.16% to Rs 434.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 588.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales434.59588.55 -26 OPM %26.5422.02 -PBDT153.26174.89 -12 PBT79.8696.44 -17 NP67.1982.56 -19
