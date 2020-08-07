Emami standalone net profit declines 18.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.16% to Rs 434.59 crore

Net profit of Emami declined 18.62% to Rs 67.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 82.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.16% to Rs 434.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 588.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.434.59588.5526.5422.02153.26174.8979.8696.4467.1982.56

