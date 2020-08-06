Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 32.59% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 8.74% in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 45.33% to Rs 265.59 croreNet profit of Maithan Alloys declined 32.59% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.33% to Rs 265.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 485.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales265.59485.80 -45 OPM %15.5514.08 -PBDT48.8173.76 -34 PBT44.9269.74 -36 NP35.1652.16 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU