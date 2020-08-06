Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 32.59% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 45.33% to Rs 265.59 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys declined 32.59% to Rs 35.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.33% to Rs 265.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 485.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales265.59485.80 -45 OPM %15.5514.08 -PBDT48.8173.76 -34 PBT44.9269.74 -36 NP35.1652.16 -33

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 14:53 IST

