Mangalam Cement reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 318.09 croreNet profit of Mangalam Cement reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 318.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 302.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 11.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 1195.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1079.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales318.09302.43 5 1195.071079.66 11 OPM %6.193.41 -4.407.63 - PBDT13.637.02 94 30.1963.16 -52 PBT2.22-4.39 LP -15.9318.95 PL NP1.67-4.51 LP -9.7411.38 PL
