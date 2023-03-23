Kalpataru Power bags orders worth Rs 2,477 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) along with its international subsidiaries has secured new orders aggreagating to Rs 2,477 crore.

The civil construction company bagged orders worth Rs 1,181 crore in India and overseas markets in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business. It also received EPC projects in the water business for Rs 1,296 crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPTL, said, We are pleased with the continuous momentum in order inflows, especially in our T&D and Water businesses. The orders in the T&D business have significantly enhanced our order book especially in the domestic market. Our Water business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in the rural piped water supply projects.

He further added, With the above order wins, our year to date order intake has reached at a record level of Rs 25,149 crore. We continue to focus on delivering profitable growth and improving our return ratios going forward.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. The company is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit slumped 56.3% to Rs 118 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 270 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales rose 3% year on year to Rs 4,004 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission declined 0.26% to Rs 557.45 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)