Kalpataru Power rises on winning orders worth Rs 1,290 crore

Kalpataru Power Transmission added 1.18% to Rs 472.05 after the company, along with its international subsidiaries, secured new orders / notification of awards of Rs 1,290 crore.

The contracts include an order in overseas market in the T&D business, an order for Oil & Gas Pipeline Works in India and an order for Railway works in India.

Manish Mohnot, managing director & CEO, KPTL said: We are delighted with the new order wins across our business verticals. The T&D orders will help us to consolidate our presence in key T&D markets like Middle East and Latin America.

The new orders in the Oil & Gas and Railways business has further strengthen our order book. KPTL's total order intake YTD FY23 is around Rs 6,890 crore, which reflects significant growth compared to similar period last financial year.

Additionally, we have a strong L-1 position and robust business visibility across all our businesses, which gives us confidence to achieve our targeted growth going forward.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. The company is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 1.3% to Rs 81 crore on 14.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,677 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

