Business Standard

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 54.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 3472.91 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 54.78% to Rs 106.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 3472.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2888.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3472.912888.70 20 OPM %7.667.90 -PBDT200.74149.37 34 PBT140.4292.21 52 NP106.3868.73 55

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:56 IST

