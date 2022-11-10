Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 54.78% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kalyan Jewellers dazzles after upbeat Q1 update
Kalyan Jewellers gains after good Q2 biz update
Kalyan Jewellers tumbles after Q4 PAT slips 2.55% YoY
Kalyan Jewellers India standalone net profit rises 40.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit declines 2.55% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 3472.91 croreNet profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 54.78% to Rs 106.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 3472.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2888.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3472.912888.70 20 OPM %7.667.90 -PBDT200.74149.37 34 PBT140.4292.21 52 NP106.3868.73 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU