Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 54.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 54.78% to Rs 106.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 3472.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2888.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

