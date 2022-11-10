Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 79.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.09% to Rs 2876.84 croreNet profit of Uno Minda rose 79.60% to Rs 170.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.09% to Rs 2876.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2113.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2876.842113.99 36 OPM %11.0710.78 -PBDT315.37231.28 36 PBT208.14134.49 55 NP170.1294.72 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU