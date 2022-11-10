Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 79.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.09% to Rs 2876.84 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 79.60% to Rs 170.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.09% to Rs 2876.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2113.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2876.842113.9911.0710.78315.37231.28208.14134.49170.1294.72

