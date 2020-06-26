Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 44.30% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 14.77 croreNet profit of Kalyani Investment Company declined 44.30% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.35% to Rs 48.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 40.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.77-0.56 LP 40.7632.27 26 OPM %80.77369.64 -87.1489.53 - PBDT20.048.39 139 63.3861.22 4 PBT20.018.36 139 63.2861.12 4 NP4.748.51 -44 48.0461.08 -21
