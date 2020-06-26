GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
-
Sales decline 16.75% to Rs 76.38 croreNet loss of GTN Industries reported to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.75% to Rs 76.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 344.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 356.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales76.3891.75 -17 344.18356.70 -4 OPM %3.884.96 -5.485.01 - PBDT-2.38-0.68 -250 -4.92-3.77 -31 PBT-4.61-2.73 -69 -14.06-12.97 -8 NP-3.450.53 PL -5.45-8.36 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU