Volumes jump at Minda Industries Ltd counter

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, SRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 May 2022.
Minda Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 10.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.71% to Rs.832.05. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 113.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.58% to Rs.830.75. Volumes stood at 20.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 3.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52065 shares. The stock dropped 14.72% to Rs.1,216.00. Volumes stood at 2.55 lakh shares in the last session.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 76894 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13270 shares. The stock slipped 6.43% to Rs.3,616.00. Volumes stood at 4815 shares in the last session.
SRF Ltd recorded volume of 19.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.68 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.48% to Rs.2,146.95. Volumes stood at 11.45 lakh shares in the last session.
