Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 104.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.17% to Rs 833.99 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 104.29% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.17% to Rs 833.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 551.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

