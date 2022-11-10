JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 104.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.17% to Rs 833.99 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 104.29% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.17% to Rs 833.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 551.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales833.99551.70 51 OPM %5.547.33 -PBDT37.1423.78 56 PBT21.5311.02 95 NP16.678.16 104

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU