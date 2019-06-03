Kanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net loss of Kanel Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.52% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.11% to Rs 41.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.6819.52 -97 41.9061.72 -32 OPM %00 --0.79-0.08 - PBDT0.010.03 -67 -0.32-0.02 -1500 PBT-0.010.01 PL -0.40-0.10 -300 NP-0.010.01 PL -0.40-0.10 -300

