Kanishk Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.83% to Rs 101.23 croreNet loss of Kanishk Steel Industries reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.83% to Rs 101.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales101.2379.19 28 OPM %-0.536.53 -PBDT-0.998.00 PL PBT-1.287.66 PL NP-0.486.97 PL
