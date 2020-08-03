JUST IN
Solara Active Pharma Sciences standalone net profit rises 78.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 348.42 crore

Net profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences rose 78.27% to Rs 42.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 348.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 330.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales348.42330.17 6 OPM %23.9618.39 -PBDT68.2346.43 47 PBT42.0923.61 78 NP42.0923.61 78

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 14:02 IST

