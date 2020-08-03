Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 448.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.01% to Rs 10286.76 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 448.85% to Rs 845.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 154.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.01% to Rs 10286.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10392.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10286.7610392.2162.0157.871341.41363.531341.41363.53845.78154.10

