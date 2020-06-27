Kapashi Commercial standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of Kapashi Commercial rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.07% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.190.20 -5 0.670.54 24 OPM %94.7455.00 -76.1242.59 - PBDT0.110.03 267 0.130.13 0 PBT0.110.03 267 0.130.13 0 NP0.120.02 500 0.10-0.09 LP
