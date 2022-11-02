Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 280.02 points or 1.46% at 19487.1 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.69%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.83%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.61%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.41%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.28%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.13%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.96%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.57%).

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 26.49 or 0.04% at 61094.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.15 points or 0.02% at 18141.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.16 points or 0.56% at 29054.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.89 points or 0.4% at 9086.37.

On BSE,1755 shares were trading in green, 1008 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

