JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 224.48% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.81% to Rs 110.63 crore

Net loss of Elgi Rubber Company reported to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 110.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 409.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 376.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales110.63105.55 5 409.85376.51 9 OPM %-5.1213.19 -2.784.73 - PBDT-6.458.17 PL 1.9613.79 -86 PBT-10.753.26 PL -16.39-4.18 -292 NP-10.001.57 PL -16.11-5.64 -186

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements