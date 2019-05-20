Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.81% to Rs 110.63 croreNet loss of Elgi Rubber Company reported to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 110.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 409.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 376.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales110.63105.55 5 409.85376.51 9 OPM %-5.1213.19 -2.784.73 - PBDT-6.458.17 PL 1.9613.79 -86 PBT-10.753.26 PL -16.39-4.18 -292 NP-10.001.57 PL -16.11-5.64 -186
