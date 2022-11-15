Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %-1633.33-3800.00 -PBDT0.40-0.73 LP PBT0.38-0.81 LP NP0.38-0.78 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
