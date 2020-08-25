Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 44.65% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 450.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 44.65% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.301.59-13.0410.060.320.130.220.040.220.04

