Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 44.65% to Rs 2.30 croreNet profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 450.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 44.65% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.301.59 45 OPM %-13.0410.06 -PBDT0.320.13 146 PBT0.220.04 450 NP0.220.04 450
