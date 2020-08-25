JUST IN
Manipal Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 3577.78% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 44.65% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 450.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 44.65% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.301.59 45 OPM %-13.0410.06 -PBDT0.320.13 146 PBT0.220.04 450 NP0.220.04 450

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 17:56 IST

