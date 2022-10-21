Calcom Vision standalone net profit rises 170.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.45% to Rs 39.02 crore

Net profit of Calcom Vision rose 170.18% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.45% to Rs 39.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.39.0224.028.486.412.630.992.060.571.540.57

