Calcom Vision standalone net profit rises 170.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.45% to Rs 39.02 croreNet profit of Calcom Vision rose 170.18% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.45% to Rs 39.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.0224.02 62 OPM %8.486.41 -PBDT2.630.99 166 PBT2.060.57 261 NP1.540.57 170
