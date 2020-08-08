Kesar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 173.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.35% to Rs 184.46 croreNet profit of Kesar Enterprises rose 173.13% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 184.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 40.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.46% to Rs 517.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 403.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales184.46165.66 11 517.84403.11 28 OPM %16.5717.69 -8.235.40 - PBDT41.9118.28 129 20.55-21.09 LP PBT36.9013.51 173 2.29-40.22 LP NP36.9013.51 173 2.29-40.22 LP
