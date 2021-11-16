T.V. Today Network Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rajesh Exports Ltd, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd and NIIT Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 November 2021.

T.V. Today Network Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 413.15 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14357 shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd spiked 10.25% to Rs 737.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41241 shares in the past one month.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd surged 10.16% to Rs 3218.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2372 shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd gained 9.97% to Rs 161. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd jumped 8.36% to Rs 427.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

