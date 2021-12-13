Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Aptech Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 December 2021.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Aptech Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 December 2021.

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd spiked 10.17% to Rs 2680 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2963 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 221 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd soared 8.38% to Rs 279.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29846 shares in the past one month.

Aptech Ltd surged 6.95% to Rs 395.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26486 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd rose 6.47% to Rs 489.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60567 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd spurt 5.92% to Rs 617.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26094 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)