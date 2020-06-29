Kharif Acreage Nearly Doubles

The total acreage under kharif crops surged to 315.63 lakh hectares (lh) as on 26 June 2020, recording a spurt of 104% compared to 154.53 lh in the corresponding week last year, according to latest sowing data released by the Agriculture Ministry on Friday. The acreage under Rice jumped by around 34% to 37.71 lh. The area under coarse cereals also soared by 96% to 47.96 lh. The area under oilseeds also increased to 83.31 lh, more than five times than 13.32 lh covered in the same week in the previous season while the pulses acreage also more than tripled to 19.40 lh.

In oilseeds, acreage under Soyabean stood at 63.26 lh, witnessing a massive 23-times jump on year. In pulses, the area under arhar stood at 9.87 lh, around 440% more than the acreage reported in the same period last year. Even the area under groundnut, too, almost doubled to 18.45 lh as compared the same week last year. Acreage under cotton soared by 165.51% to 71.69 lh.

