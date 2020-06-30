JUST IN
Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.38% to Rs 69.22 crore

Net Loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.38% to Rs 69.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 416.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 461.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales69.22129.09 -46 416.42461.37 -10 OPM %-2.77-6.97 --3.570.13 - PBDT-4.11-12.59 67 -26.18-8.79 -198 PBT-4.65-13.12 65 -28.37-10.83 -162 NP-4.84-8.79 45 -27.75-7.51 -270

