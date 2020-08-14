JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Softsol India consolidated net profit rises 315.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Raunaq EPC International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 5.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 4.36 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 5.71% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.363.65 19 OPM %96.7996.44 -PBDT1.351.47 -8 PBT1.341.46 -8 NP0.991.05 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU