KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 5.71% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 8.43% in the March 2020 quarter
Bangladesh's biggest zoo calls time on elephant rides
Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis
4 fresh cases of COVID-19; total count in Pondy touches 17
Coronavirus : Oregon declares 60-day emergency
-
Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 4.36 croreNet profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 5.71% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.363.65 19 OPM %96.7996.44 -PBDT1.351.47 -8 PBT1.341.46 -8 NP0.991.05 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU