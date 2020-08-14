KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 5.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 4.36 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 5.71% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.363.6596.7996.441.351.471.341.460.991.05

