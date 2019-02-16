JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India's services exports rises 12% in December 2018
Business Standard

Kinetic Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 26.12 crore

Net Loss of Kinetic Engineering reported to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.1222.98 14 OPM %-5.93-6.05 -PBDT-1.34-1.13 -19 PBT-3.22-3.20 -1 NP-3.22-3.20 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements