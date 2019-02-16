Kinetic Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kinetic Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Motoroyale Kinetic plans to develop 300-500cc bike
Kinetic Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Kinetic Green, Tonino Lamborghini form JV for electric & solar
Artson Engineering standalone net profit declines 3.85% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 26.12 croreNet Loss of Kinetic Engineering reported to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.1222.98 14 OPM %-5.93-6.05 -PBDT-1.34-1.13 -19 PBT-3.22-3.20 -1 NP-3.22-3.20 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU