NCC consolidated net profit declines 79.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.71% to Rs 1297.60 croreNet profit of NCC declined 79.01% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.71% to Rs 1297.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2346.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1297.602346.98 -45 OPM %9.6111.81 -PBDT33.85164.89 -79 PBT-11.97113.65 PL NP15.6874.70 -79
