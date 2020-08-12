NCC consolidated net profit declines 79.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.71% to Rs 1297.60 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 79.01% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.71% to Rs 1297.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2346.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1297.602346.989.6111.8133.85164.89-11.97113.6515.6874.70

