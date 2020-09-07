Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 88.22% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.83% to Rs 435.60 croreNet profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 88.22% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.83% to Rs 435.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 629.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales435.60629.74 -31 OPM %6.829.03 -PBDT20.1950.35 -60 PBT6.9637.06 -81 NP3.2427.51 -88
