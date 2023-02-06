JUST IN
Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 93.02% in the December 2022 quarter
Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit declines 21.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.87% to Rs 21.42 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar declined 21.34% to Rs 20.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.87% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.4247.46 -55 OPM %74.4275.18 -PBDT19.6836.20 -46 PBT19.6235.64 -45 NP20.9726.66 -21

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:35 IST

