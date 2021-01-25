Lupin receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets

Lupin has received approval for its Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets, 800 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to market a generic equivalent of Renvele Tablets, 800 mg, of Genzyme Corporation.

Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets, 800 mg, are indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in adults and children 6 years of age and older with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets (RLD: Renvele) had estimated annual sales of USD 348 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT September 2020).

