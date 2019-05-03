LKP Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
LKP Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Former finance secy A N Jha joins 15th Fin Comm as member
Odisha's growth volatile: 15th Finance Commission
Cabinet okays continuation of five health schemes till 2019-20
Ajay Jha takes over as Member, Finance Commission
-
Sales reported at Rs -1.72 croreNet loss of LKP Finance reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs -1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.68% to Rs 24.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 83.25% to Rs 12.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 76.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales-1.7227.30 PL 12.7876.32 -83 OPM %144.7765.90 -2.6631.42 - PBDT-2.8518.93 PL 29.8921.26 41 PBT-2.8518.87 PL 29.7921.03 42 NP-1.6118.00 PL 24.1819.71 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU