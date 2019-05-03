HSIL standalone net profit rises 59.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.40% to Rs 808.87 crore

Net profit of rose 59.72% to Rs 38.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 808.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 660.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.75% to Rs 70.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 2709.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2249.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

808.87660.822709.652249.5114.0211.2911.6712.11102.5560.68258.60226.3360.1328.67107.62112.2938.1923.9170.4574.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)