HSIL standalone net profit rises 59.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.40% to Rs 808.87 croreNet profit of HSIL rose 59.72% to Rs 38.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 808.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 660.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.75% to Rs 70.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 2709.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2249.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales808.87660.82 22 2709.652249.51 20 OPM %14.0211.29 -11.6712.11 - PBDT102.5560.68 69 258.60226.33 14 PBT60.1328.67 110 107.62112.29 -4 NP38.1923.91 60 70.4574.75 -6
