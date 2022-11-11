Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 81.40% to Rs 1787.11 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 9.14% to Rs 69.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 81.40% to Rs 1787.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 985.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1787.11985.20 81 OPM %12.5521.10 -PBDT224.30209.28 7 PBT182.39187.13 -3 NP69.0576.00 -9
