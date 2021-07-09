Volumes spurt at Bharat Dynamics Ltd counter

Bharat Dynamics Ltd notched up volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19274 shares

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 July 2021.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd notched up volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19274 shares. The stock rose 3.18% to Rs.384.55. Volumes stood at 12439 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 27567 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7308 shares. The stock increased 3.85% to Rs.3,088.60. Volumes stood at 2770 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd witnessed volume of 49052 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14240 shares. The stock increased 1.98% to Rs.12,575.00. Volumes stood at 10030 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 11.35 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.76% to Rs.84.75. Volumes stood at 6.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 4247 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1691 shares. The stock rose 1.76% to Rs.1,813.90. Volumes stood at 2439 shares in the last session.

