KM Sugar Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

JBF Industries Ltd, Techindia Nirman Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd and SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 April 2019.
KM Sugar Mills Ltd lost 11.96% to Rs 8.1 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 62719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14081 shares in the past one month.
JBF Industries Ltd tumbled 9.90% to Rs 22.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49762 shares in the past one month.
Techindia Nirman Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 5.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2606 shares in the past one month.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd dropped 9.09% to Rs 4.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 76402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23652 shares in the past one month.
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd fell 8.94% to Rs 1.12. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17325 shares in the past one month.
