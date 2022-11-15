KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.44% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of KMF Builders & Developers declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.790.6411.3914.060.100.090.080.070.040.05

