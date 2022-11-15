JUST IN
Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.44% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of KMF Builders & Developers declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.790.64 23 OPM %11.3914.06 -PBDT0.100.09 11 PBT0.080.07 14 NP0.040.05 -20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:08 IST

