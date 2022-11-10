Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 59.41% to Rs 123.31 croreNet loss of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 59.41% to Rs 123.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 303.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales123.31303.78 -59 OPM %-4.5317.36 -PBDT-2.6046.42 PL PBT-5.7143.86 PL NP-8.7917.70 PL
