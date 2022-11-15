Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 24.57 crore

Net loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 24.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.5723.021.3015.07-0.302.68-1.741.12-1.720.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)