Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 24.57 crore

Net loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 24.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.5723.02 7 OPM %1.3015.07 -PBDT-0.302.68 PL PBT-1.741.12 PL NP-1.720.78 PL

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:02 IST

