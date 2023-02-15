Kwality Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 54.50% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals declined 54.50% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.49% to Rs 56.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.0188.19 -36 OPM %27.0827.83 -PBDT13.5724.88 -45 PBT10.0321.69 -54 NP7.2315.89 -54

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

