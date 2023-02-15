Kwality Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 54.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.49% to Rs 56.01 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals declined 54.50% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.49% to Rs 56.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.56.0188.1927.0827.8313.5724.8810.0321.697.2315.89

